BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine, Russia discussing place and time for talks -Zelenskiy spokesman

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 00:06

Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman said on social media on Friday.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," spokesman Sergii Nykyforov added.



US to continue to engage with Russia over Iran despite Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 11:14 PM
New US COVID guidelines allow most Americans to go mask-free indoors
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 09:36 PM
Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 09:18 PM
Israeli ambassador reprimanded by Russia after condemnation of invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 08:54 PM
Some 19,000 Ukrainians fled to Romania since Russian invasion
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 08:37 PM
Foreign Ministry issues warning to Israelis stuck in Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 08:05 PM
Russian central bank to give banks more cash for ATMs
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 07:31 PM
IEA vows to ensure global energy security in wake of Ukraine invasion
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 07:23 PM
Knesset Speaker calls for committee to monitor Aliyah of Ukrainian Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 07:01 PM
Russia to limit Facebook access in response to media 'censorship'
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 06:41 PM
Palestinians injured in West Bank checkpoint brawl
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2022 05:18 PM
Iran nuclear chief says Tehran to enrich uranium to 20% even after deal
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 04:49 PM
Venezuela blames US, NATO for Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 04:42 PM
Putin tells China's Xi that Russia is ready to talk with Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 04:35 PM
Russia regrets that Kyiv severed ties with Moscow
By REUTERS
02/25/2022 04:34 PM
