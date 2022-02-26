The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two Israelis dead in aircraft crash in Jerusalem Hills

The light aircraft lost contact with ground control while flying over the Jerusalem Hills area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 13:30

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2022 14:12
A Border Police officer looks on at the remains of a crashed aircraft in Jerusalem Hills on February 26, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
A Border Police officer looks on at the remains of a crashed aircraft in Jerusalem Hills on February 26, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)

Two Israelis have died as a light aircraft crashed in the Jerusalem Hills on Saturday, with a fire breaking out in an open field in the area as a result of the crash, Israeli media reported.

The aircraft, which took off earlier on Saturday from Rishon Lezion, lost contact with ground control while flying over the Jerusalem Hills area.

Following a search operation by Israel Police forces, remains of the crashed aircraft were found in Begin Park.

The two Israelis, in their 30s and 60s respectively, were found lifeless by the police officers.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services crews are on their way to the scene of the crash to aid with efforts to extinguish the flames.

A Cessna 172 aircraft (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Cessna 172 aircraft (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Israel Airports Authority, which is working closely with Israel Police on the matter.

This is a developing story.



