Two Israelis dead in aircraft crash in Jerusalem Hills

Two Israelis have died as a light aircraft crashed in the Jerusalem Hills on Saturday, with a fire breaking out in an open field in the area as a result of the crash, Israeli media reported.

The aircraft, which took off earlier on Saturday from Rishon Lezion, lost contact with ground control while flying over the Jerusalem Hills area.

Following a search operation by Israel Police forces, remains of the crashed aircraft were found in Begin Park.

The two Israelis, in their 30s and 60s respectively, were found lifeless by the police officers.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services crews are on their way to the scene of the crash to aid with efforts to extinguish the flames.

A Cessna 172 aircraft (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

An investigation into the incident has been opened by the Israel Airports Authority, which is working closely with Israel Police on the matter.

This is a developing story.