Kinneret rises by 1.5 centimeters, 91 cm to full lake

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose by 1.5 centimeters on Tuesday, rising to 209.72 meters below sea level, just 91 cm below the upper red line threshold.

The lake is now 3.29 meters above the lower red line.

