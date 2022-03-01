Ukrainian parliament claims Belarusian troops entered country

The Ukrainian parliament reported in a tweet on Tuesday that Belarusian troops had entered the Chernihiv Oblast north of Kyiv, citing the Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the North Territorial Defense Forces.

The parliament added that more details would be released later.

A US administration official who spoke to The Washington Post on Monday state that “it’s very clear" that the Belarusian capital of "Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin," warning that Belarusian troops could deploy to Ukraine soon.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Tuesday morning that Belarus has no further plans to take part in the war in Ukraine, stressing that the Belarusian army has not and will not take any part in the hostilities. "No decisions were made by me. And without my decision, these units cannot even be withdrawn from the barracks," said Lukashenko, according to the Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

Lukashenko also announced that reinforcements were being sent to Belarus's southern border and that he was deploying five additional battalions to there. "These are highly trained maneuver groups that are ready to stop any provocation and any military actions against Belarus," said the president.

Lukashenko claimed that information had recently been received that there may be attempts by "sabotage groups" to infiltrate into Belarus from Ukrainian territory.

Belarusian soldiers patrol the border as hundreds of migrants try to cross from the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this video-grab released by the Polish Defence Ministry, November 8, 2021. (credit: MON/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

On Monday, Lukashenko denied that Belarus was taking part in the fighting, adding that no missiles were being fired from Belarusian territory, except for "two or three rockets" which were fired on February 23 after Ukrainian missile batteries were allegedly detected near the country's border.

"Russia does not need this. They have ammunition, cartridges, machine guns, and enough people to solve the problems that Russia wants to solve," he said on Monday, claiming that Belarusian and Russian people in Ukraine were being beaten and poisoned. "They started beating them, poisoning them. They threaten us with terrorist acts."

On Sunday, almost two-thirds of Belarusians expressed support for adopting a new constitution that would ditch its non-nuclear status, chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Igor Karpenko said, according to TASS.

The Belarusian president stressed that the country would only ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus if such weapons were transferred by the West to Poland or Lithuania.

Lukashenko stated that additional weapons will be transferred from Russia to Belarus in the near future. He warned that Belarusian troops are ready to deploy within a matter of hours, "if necessary."

"In the near future – we already know what additional equipment we need – we will agree with Putin and we will transfer additional appropriate weapons from Russia, which can cause such unacceptable damage that neither the Poles nor the Lithuanians will want to fight with us," warned the Belarusian president.