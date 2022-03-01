Shin Bet reveals, for first time, its tech 'garage'

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of hosting a semi-public event telling the story of how it established its “garage” for tech-start-ups four years ago and unveiling its future tech-vision.

Speaking virtually to the conference, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar said, “We strongly believe in innovation inside the Israeli intelligence community. We are glad to imagine investors, entrepreneurs and partners.”

“Though unfortunately we still see tanks approaching Kyiv these days, we all wish the war will be over soon, but we all know that modern warfare is based on innovation,” he said.

The Shin Bet chief stated, “Innovation has two different meanings. The internal one describes the ability to give [opportunities to] all of the young Israel Security Agency employees and [outside] entrepreneurs who have great ideas, but for whom it is difficult to promote in a conservative and traditional workplace.”

“The external meaning has an ongoing process. It is not just technology built in the intelligence community, but in startups meant for other means…improvements which may be suitable for our needs,” said Bar.

Employees of the D-ID startup company work at the company's office in Tel Aviv (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

He said, “We are currently considering a new layout, allowing technology employees from the cyber ecosystem to work with us and I would like to invite bidding companies to take part in it.”

“This program gives the opportunity for talented employees working in your companies to join us for a day or a week or so,” to help with “our ongoing challenge to combat terrorism, espionage and defend Israeli national security,” he explained.

Next, he said that private sector employees would gain an important and fulfilling experience, employers would get improved employees and the Shin Bet might benefit from their talents.

After Bar, the current Shin Bet chief of “the garage” referred to as “Ido,” who was physically present, spoke to the select crowd of cyber experts and entrepreneurs.

Ido said that “four years ago we realized we were missing out on you guys…some of the brilliant technological minds are in Israel dealing with technological challenges.”

He said that the intelligence agency decided that it wanted to take advantage of the “Israeli startup ecosystem and…moved from risk management to opportunity management - we opened our gates.”

They decided to call the Shin Bet’s initiative for startups “the garage” evoking Apple, Google and Amazon all being initially founded by a small number of individuals in their garages or similarly modest venues.

Ido said that the Shin Bet wanted “to help start ups get out of their garages to the outer world. But why would a start up even want to work with the Shin Bet and what would be in it for us?”

So Ido said that the Shin Bet “needed to create a win-win situation for the startups and the Shin Bet,” noting that his agency had found synergies with startups working on technologies for human resources, video analytics and many others.

He said that through the agency these startups got to “try out their own technology and that no early startup could have access to these kind of resources [provided by the Shin Bet] at early stages” of their development.

According to Ido, the agency decided that the “garage could not act like a bureaucratic entity. It needed to have a startup’s DNA, to be agile and as fast as them.”

Presenting statistics that the Shin Bet had funded 33 startups and was still engaged with 18 of them after the initial program, he said this showed a fantastic more than 50% success rate.

In addition, he said that startups involved in what was typically an initial four month program had later raised over $150 million.

He added that soon the Shin Bet will be launching a new public internet site for the garage where companies will be able to apply.