The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Shin Bet reveals, for first time, its tech 'garage'

Shin Bet’s initiative for startups, “the garage”, will help start ups get out of their garages to the outer world. Startups will get to try out their technology with Shin Bet resources.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 15:49

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 16:04
Incoming Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar. (photo credit: SHIN BET)
Incoming Shin Bet leader Ronen Bar.
(photo credit: SHIN BET)

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Tuesday took the unprecedented step of hosting a semi-public event telling the story of how it established its “garage” for tech-start-ups four years ago and unveiling its future tech-vision.

Speaking virtually to the conference, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar said, “We strongly believe in innovation inside the Israeli intelligence community. We are glad to imagine investors, entrepreneurs and partners.”

“Though unfortunately we still see tanks approaching Kyiv these days, we all wish the war will be over soon, but we all know that modern warfare is based on innovation,” he said.

The Shin Bet chief stated, “Innovation has two different meanings. The internal one describes the ability to give [opportunities to] all of the young Israel Security Agency employees and [outside] entrepreneurs who have great ideas, but for whom it is difficult to promote in a conservative and traditional workplace.”

“The external meaning has an ongoing process. It is not just technology built in the intelligence community, but in startups meant for other means…improvements which may be suitable for our needs,” said Bar.

Employees of the D-ID startup company work at the company's office in Tel Aviv (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)Employees of the D-ID startup company work at the company's office in Tel Aviv (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

He said, “We are currently considering a new layout, allowing technology employees from the cyber ecosystem to work with us and I would like to invite bidding companies to take part in it.”

“This program gives the opportunity for talented employees working in your companies to join us for a day or a week or so,” to help with “our ongoing challenge to combat terrorism, espionage and defend Israeli national security,” he explained.

Next, he said that private sector employees would gain an important and fulfilling experience, employers would get improved employees and the Shin Bet might benefit from their talents.

After Bar, the current Shin Bet chief of “the garage” referred to as “Ido,” who was physically present, spoke to the select crowd of cyber experts and entrepreneurs.

Ido said that “four years ago we realized we were missing out on you guys…some of the brilliant technological minds are in Israel dealing with technological challenges.”

He said that the intelligence agency decided that it wanted to take advantage of the “Israeli startup ecosystem and…moved from risk management to opportunity management - we opened our gates.”

They decided to call the Shin Bet’s initiative for startups “the garage” evoking Apple, Google and Amazon all being initially founded by a small number of individuals in their garages or similarly modest venues.

Ido said that the Shin Bet wanted “to help start ups get out of their garages to the outer world. But why would a start up even want to work with the Shin Bet and what would be in it for us?”

So Ido said that the Shin Bet “needed to create a win-win situation for the startups and the Shin Bet,” noting that his agency had found synergies with startups working on technologies for human resources, video analytics and many others.

He said that through the agency these startups got to “try out their own technology and that no early startup could have access to these kind of resources [provided by the Shin Bet] at early stages” of their development.

According to Ido, the agency decided that the “garage could not act like a bureaucratic entity. It needed to have a startup’s DNA, to be agile and as fast as them.”

Presenting statistics that the Shin Bet had funded 33 startups and was still engaged with 18 of them after the initial program, he said this showed a fantastic more than 50% success rate.

In addition, he said that startups involved in what was typically an initial four month program had later raised over $150 million.

He added that soon the Shin Bet will be launching a new public internet site for the garage where companies will be able to apply.



Tags Mossad Shin Bet technology intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by