During the night, a great commotion developed in the Knesset plenum after learning of the arrests of 8 men on charges of assaulting IDF soldiers and Palestinians a month ago, two of the arrested were injured in a terrorist attack in Homesh two months ago.

The chairman of Religious Zionism, MK Bezalel Smutrich, and Knesset members Orit Struck and Simcha Rotman burst out at Ministers Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, shouting "shame" at them while sitting in the plenum, on the grounds that police forces broke into houses with children at night to make the arrests.

