The United Nations voted to condemn Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine 141-5, with 35 abstentions.

The five countries who opposed the text were: Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN clapping after the UNGA condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (credit: Israeli Mission to the UN)

China, India and Iran were among those who abstained. Israel supported the text.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted, "Proud to witness today’s historic, overwhelming vote in defense of Ukraine and the @UN Charter. 141 UN Member States have voted to #StandWithUkraine and hold Russia accountable."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his appreciation for the global support with its "strong call on the Russian Federation to immediately stop the treacherous attack on [Ukraine]. I am grateful to everyone and every state that voted in favor."

UN Resolution vote board detailing which countries voted in favor, against, or abstained from the UN condemnation against the Russian invasion, March 2, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT UN WEB TV)

"The results of the vote in [the UN] convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is operating. The world is with us. The truth is behind us. The victory will be ours!," he tweeted.

The General Assembly has spoken "loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine — now. Silence the guns — now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now," Guterres said.

"We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see," he said, as he warned that the situation could get much worse."