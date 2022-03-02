The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

United Nations General Assembly condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine 141-5

The United Nations voted to condemn Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine 141-5, with 35 abstentions. Israel voted in favor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 19:24

Updated: MARCH 2, 2022 19:48
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya holds the Charter of the United Nations as he speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 2, (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya holds the Charter of the United Nations as he speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, US, March 2,
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

The United Nations voted to condemn Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine 141-5, with 35 abstentions.

The five countries who opposed the text were: Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus. 

Israeli Ambassador to the UN clapping after the UNGA condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, March 2, 2022. (credit: Israeli Mission to the UN)

China, India and Iran were among those who abstained. Israel supported the text.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted, "Proud to witness today’s historic, overwhelming vote in defense of Ukraine and the @UN Charter. 141 UN Member States have voted to #StandWithUkraine and hold Russia accountable."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his appreciation for the global support with its "strong call on the Russian Federation to immediately stop the treacherous attack on [Ukraine]. I am grateful to everyone and every state that voted in favor."

UN Resolution vote board detailing which countries voted in favor, against, or abstained from the UN condemnation against the Russian invasion, March 2, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT UN WEB TV) UN Resolution vote board detailing which countries voted in favor, against, or abstained from the UN condemnation against the Russian invasion, March 2, 2022. (credit: SCREENSHOT UN WEB TV)

"The results of the vote in [the UN] convincingly show that a global anti-Putin coalition has been formed and is operating. The world is with us. The truth is behind us. The victory will be ours!," he tweeted.

The General Assembly has spoken "loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine — now.  Silence the guns — now.  Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now," Guterres said. 

"We don’t have a moment to lose. The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see," he said, as he warned that the situation could get much worse."



Tags United Nations ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
3

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
4

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.
5

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by