Ukraine-Russia war: France seizes four Russian-held cargo ships

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 18:18

French customs authorities so far have seized four cargo vessels as well as one luxury yacht that are linked to fortunes of Russian oligarchs mentioned in sanction lists over the Ukraine war, a French finance ministry official said on Thursday.

In total, 510 persons or entities could be subject to asset freezes in France, added the official, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity.

Moldova joins Ukraine, applies for EU membership
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 06:12 PM
Ukraine war: Claims that Kherson wants to join Russia are fake - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 06:06 PM
Ukrainian news site NV hacked by Russia-backed hackers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 04:02 PM
Body of Israeli killed in Ukraine to be flown back to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:44 PM
IDF helicopter makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:22 PM
Gantz, outgoing CENTCOM commander meet, discuss regional challenges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 02:37 PM
Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 02:35 PM
Aliyah bureaucracy will be made easier for the next three months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 01:25 PM
Kinneret water level rises, only 0.88 m. below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 12:03 PM
EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:46 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 8,280 new cases, 510 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 11:33 AM
Zoo worker injured by tiger after entering cage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:34 AM
Belarus investigating sabotage of railway by organized group
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:27 AM
Russian Embassy in Canberra evacuated due to 'suspicious package'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 09:18 AM
Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 07:42 AM
