Women of the Wall start Rosh Chodesh prayer at Western Wall

Women of the Wall, leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements in North America and Israel, and hundreds of worshipers came on Friday to the Western Wall after marching in a parade with Torah scrolls.

Guards of the Rabbi of the Kotel blocked the worshipers from entering the area with the Torah scrolls.

"Look into the eyes of the presidents of the Reform and Conservative movements, who represent millions of Jews around the world, and tell them that they cannot enter the Western Wall and pray as usual," said Western Wall Women's CEO Yochi Rapaport to Deputy Operations Manager of the Kotel plaza Eden Shimon.

MK Gilad Kariv was able to enter the Western Wall plaza holding a Torah scroll since he is male, and allowed to do so according to Israeli law.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation pushed hundreds of liberal worshipers to the back of the Western Wall plaza near the fountain at the entrance.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv seen with a Torah scroll in the Old City of Jerusalem on Rosh Hodesh, March 4, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"More than a thousand Orthodox girls came from all over Jerusalem to the Rosh Chodesh prayer in reverence at the Western Wall plaza, while a small group of about 40 women and men from the various movements arrived," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, and also called for "removing disputes and demonstrations over the Western Wall plaza and leaving the place sacred and unifying."

Oren Henig, Director of the Orthodox Liba Center, said during prayers that "darkness is banished by spreading the light. On the other side of the Reform and the Conservatives stand the Israeli public, traditional, religious and secular are united as one and in a clear voice to prevent the desecration of the Western Wall - the last remains Our Temple. The girls of 'Liba' who come to the Western Wall every Rosh Chodesh - prayed this morning alongside the girls of the seminaries, and together they sanctified his blessed name. Only in unity will we defeat the destroyers of Jewish tradition and character.

"It is necessary to congratulate, MK Rabbi Yitzchak Pindrus, who devotes his life for the sanctity of the Torah and the Land of Israel and works to spread the light to those who seek to darken the lamp of Jewish tradition," he continued.