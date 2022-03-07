The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Yair Lapid, Blinken discuss Iran nuclear deal, Ukraine-Russia war

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 18:52

Updated: MARCH 7, 2022 18:53

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday discussed the Ukraine war and the Iran nuclear talks during a meeting in Riga.

The meeting comes after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow last week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is a developing story.



US lawmakers agree to suspend normal trade ties with Russia, Belarus
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 07:09 PM
Ukraine FM: El-Al making money 'soaked in Ukrainian blood'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 06:42 PM
Russia, Iran focus on nuclear deal as talks in Vienna wind down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:25 PM
Six rioters arrested in Abu Dis after targeting Border Police officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:18 PM
US Supreme Court blocks appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 04:42 PM
EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 03:44 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 927 test positive, 763 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 03:13 PM
Lapid on his way to Latvia to speak with Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 12:15 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,082 new cases, 440 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 10:29 AM
51 suspects busted in arms trafficking ring
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 08:00 AM
S.Korea ruling party leader hospitalized after attack at rally
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 05:38 AM
Israel Police arrest two in Jerusalem protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 10:34 PM
RT news site under DDOS attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 10:28 PM
TikTok suspends livestreaming, new content in Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 08:56 PM
Putin, Bennett speak about Ukraine a day after meeting in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 07:23 PM
