Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks begins in Belarus - report

The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has begun, Interfax reported on Monday afternoon.

The Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, urged Russia to halt attacks on civilians in a Monday tweet, minutes before talks between him and Russian negotiators began. "In a few minutes, we will start talking to representatives of a country that seriously believes large-scale violence against civilians is an argument. Prove that this is not the case," he wrote.



За кілька хвилин почнемо розмовляти з представниками країни, яка всерйоз вважає, що масштабне насильство над мирним населенням – це аргумент. Доведемо, що це не так. Не звертайте уваги на різні токсичні прізвища на кшталт Янукович, Бойко, Мураєв, які тягнуть по дурості росіяни. pic.twitter.com/t6tOqrHzFv — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

The question of how to establish humanitarian corridors for civilians will be addressed during talks between Ukraine and Russia on Monday, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said in a televised address.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said evacuation proposals offered by Russia so far were not something Ukraine could agree to.

Earlier on Monday, Moscow announced a limited ceasefire and claimed it had opened humanitarian corridors from encircled Ukrainian cities to Russian and Belarusian territory, despite Ukraine's demand for the corridors to lead West of Ukraine.

Worldwide mediation efforts

As talks between Russia and Ukraine have so far proven to be fruitless, leaders across the globe, including Israel's, have attempted to mediate between the two European countries in an effort to stop Russia's invasion and bring peace to the region.

It was announced that Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba for the first time since the invasion began.

The meeting is set to be held on Thursday in Turkey, a NATO member which has been pushing for mediation between the two sides due to its good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

China, which has kept quiet over the Russia-Ukraine war, has for the first time on Monday indicated that it is willing to mediate and "play a constructive role in promoting peace talks," Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference, CNN reported on Monday.

"China is ready to...work with the international community to conduct necessary mediation, when necessary," Wang Yi said.

Wang, who offered no further details, reiterated that diplomatic relations between China and Russia are "as firm as a rock" and represent "one of the most crucial bilateral relations in the world."

Taking a stand

Later on Monday, US President Joe Biden plans to hold a video teleconference with the leaders of France, the UK and Germany to discuss developments in Ukraine as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban.

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday India had a level of dependency on Russia which might go some way to explain its decision to abstain in a vote at the United Nations to deplore Russia over Ukraine.

"I think the issue for India is there is some level of dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defense relationships but also in terms of its economic relations. And I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defense relationship with India," Truss told a parliamentary committee.

"I have spoken to my (Indian) counterpart, minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia."