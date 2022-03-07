The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran drone threat against Israel is rapidly evolving - analysis

In the last year, Iran targeted a ship in the Gulf of Oman, got the Houthis to target the UAE, had an Iraqi militia target the UAE and targeted the US base of Tanf in Syria and US forces in Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 08:14

Updated: MARCH 7, 2022 08:22
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Israel revealed this week that a year ago it downed two Iranian drones. These were reportedly unmanned aerial vehicles that were supposed to bring weapons to Gaza. The IDF said that "in March 2021, the Iranian regime launched two UAVs toward Israeli territory. The UAVs were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force's F-35i 'Adir' aircraft. This was the first operational interception of a UAV by an F-35i aircraft in the world."

This is an important accomplishment for the F-35. It also shows Israel's advanced abilities to detect these kinds of threats. "The interception of the UAVs was carried out prior to them entering Israeli airspace, in coordination with neighboring countries. The UAVs were detected and tracked throughout their flight by ground control units," Israel's IDF said.

It's not the first time we are hearing about Iran trying to use drones to move weapons or munitions to Palestinian terror groups. In November 2021, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the Iran drone threat and said that a February 2018 incursion by an Iranian drone was an attempt to move explosives to the West Bank. In May 2021, Iran expanded its threats by flying a drone from Iraq into Israeli airspace. The drone was shot down. In late February, days before Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a Hezbollah drone also entered Israeli airspace and then returned to Lebanon.

It's clear from the information that is available that the Iranian drone threat is growing and changing. Even though the recent details relate to a March 2021 incident, there have been more incidents since then, such as the May 2021 drone and February drone threat. Iran also continues to showcase its drone stockpiles. Iran has showcased an underground base with Shahed 136 drones recently. The base appeared to show dozens of these drones ready for use. These drones also supposedly have long-range capabilities.

Not all of Iran's drone threats are clear because Iran appears to use its drones in different kinds of attacks each time it rolls them out. It also provides the technology to its Hezbollah, Houthi and Iraqi militia allies. That means that in the last year, Iran targeted a ship in the Gulf of Oman, got the Houthis to target the UAE, had an Iraqi militia target the UAE and targeted the US base of Tanf in Syria as well as US forces in Iraq. This is a major and rising threat that has no borders. Iran has no problem moving weapons to the West Bank, Gaza, moving air defenses to Syria and targeting US forces and Gulf states. It targets ships as well. Iran is likely trying to test Israel. Hezbollah's decision to fly a drone into Israeli airspace and have it return to Lebanon was scripted in order to boast about the group's capabilities.

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In other incidents, Iran has obviously failed to get its drones to do what Iran wants them to do. The March 2021 interception is one example of this. However, Israel's increasing decision to spotlight the program shows a realization of the complexity of the emerging threat. That Israel has not just revealed the March 2021 incident now, but also has highlighted last year the fact that Iran is training drone operators and constructing drone bases; is all part of the Iran drone threat. The reports this week that Iran moved air defenses to Syria show Iran wants to protect its assets in Syria, including perhaps its drones that it has sought to move there. The February 2018 incident, for instance, began with a drone flying from T-4 base. These are the moves Iran is making, ahead of a possible Iran deal and as the world is distracted by the war in Ukraine.



Tags Iran UAVs drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by