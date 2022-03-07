Iran drone threat against Israel is rapidly evolving - analysis

Israel revealed this week that a year ago it downed two Iranian drones. These were reportedly unmanned aerial vehicles that were supposed to bring weapons to Gaza. The IDF said that "in March 2021, the Iranian regime launched two UAVs toward Israeli territory. The UAVs were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force's F-35i 'Adir' aircraft. This was the first operational interception of a UAV by an F-35i aircraft in the world."

This is an important accomplishment for the F-35. It also shows Israel's advanced abilities to detect these kinds of threats. "The interception of the UAVs was carried out prior to them entering Israeli airspace, in coordination with neighboring countries. The UAVs were detected and tracked throughout their flight by ground control units," Israel's IDF said.

It's not the first time we are hearing about Iran trying to use drones to move weapons or munitions to Palestinian terror groups. In November 2021, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the Iran drone threat and said that a February 2018 incursion by an Iranian drone was an attempt to move explosives to the West Bank. In May 2021, Iran expanded its threats by flying a drone from Iraq into Israeli airspace. The drone was shot down. In late February, days before Russia launched its war on Ukraine, a Hezbollah drone also entered Israeli airspace and then returned to Lebanon.

It's clear from the information that is available that the Iranian drone threat is growing and changing. Even though the recent details relate to a March 2021 incident, there have been more incidents since then, such as the May 2021 drone and February drone threat. Iran also continues to showcase its drone stockpiles. Iran has showcased an underground base with Shahed 136 drones recently. The base appeared to show dozens of these drones ready for use. These drones also supposedly have long-range capabilities.

Not all of Iran's drone threats are clear because Iran appears to use its drones in different kinds of attacks each time it rolls them out. It also provides the technology to its Hezbollah, Houthi and Iraqi militia allies. That means that in the last year, Iran targeted a ship in the Gulf of Oman, got the Houthis to target the UAE, had an Iraqi militia target the UAE and targeted the US base of Tanf in Syria as well as US forces in Iraq. This is a major and rising threat that has no borders. Iran has no problem moving weapons to the West Bank, Gaza, moving air defenses to Syria and targeting US forces and Gulf states. It targets ships as well. Iran is likely trying to test Israel. Hezbollah's decision to fly a drone into Israeli airspace and have it return to Lebanon was scripted in order to boast about the group's capabilities.

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In other incidents, Iran has obviously failed to get its drones to do what Iran wants them to do. The March 2021 interception is one example of this. However, Israel's increasing decision to spotlight the program shows a realization of the complexity of the emerging threat. That Israel has not just revealed the March 2021 incident now, but also has highlighted last year the fact that Iran is training drone operators and constructing drone bases; is all part of the Iran drone threat. The reports this week that Iran moved air defenses to Syria show Iran wants to protect its assets in Syria, including perhaps its drones that it has sought to move there. The February 2018 incident, for instance, began with a drone flying from T-4 base. These are the moves Iran is making, ahead of a possible Iran deal and as the world is distracted by the war in Ukraine.