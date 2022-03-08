The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Gunmen kill at least 62 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi state

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 08:43

Gunmen ambushed and killed at least 62 members of a volunteer vigilante group in Nigeria's northwestern Kebbi state, the head of the group and a police spokesman said, in the worst violence to hit the state since mid-January.

Many northwestern states in Nigeria have groups of volunteers who help defend villages and towns from armed gangs as the security forces are stretched fighting Islamist militants and the gangs, known as bandits.

Usman Sani, the head of the "Yan Sa Kai" vigilante group in Kebbi, told Reuters that his group had planned to attack bandits in the Sakaba area on Sunday night but someone tipped them off.

"They lay in ambush, hid their motorcycles in the shrubs, circled us and opened fire from different directions," Sani, a retired soldier, said on Tuesday. He said 62 people had been killed.

Kebbi police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar confirmed the ambush but said he did not have details on how many people had been killed.

In January, dozens of gunmen on motorbikes ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people in Kebbi.

Gunmen have spread terror across the northwest, where they have kidnapped hundreds of school children and villagers for ransom.

The violence has compounded the problems in northern states, which are typically poorer than those in the south.

Ukraine: Ceasefire and humanitarian corridors approved for Sumy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 09:45 AM
Educational grant for IDF combat soldiers approved in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 09:02 AM
IDF demolished house of terrorists that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 08:13 AM
Suspect arrested after body found near Tayibe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 06:13 AM
US designates Syrian al-Qaeda-linked group as 'Global Terrorist'
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 09:28 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to address British Parliament on Tuesday
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 08:57 PM
National Insurance head appointed to run Ukrainian aliyah into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 08:18 PM
US lawmakers agree to suspend normal trade ties with Russia, Belarus
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 07:09 PM
Russia, Iran focus on nuclear deal as talks in Vienna wind down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:25 PM
Six rioters arrested in Abu Dis after targeting Border Police officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:18 PM
US Supreme Court blocks appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 04:42 PM
EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 03:44 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 927 test positive, 763 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 03:13 PM
Lapid on his way to Latvia to speak with Blinken
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 12:15 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,082 new cases, 440 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 10:29 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by