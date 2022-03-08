Sanctions on Russia: EU, UK to cut gas and oil dependency

With the war on Ukraine reaching day 13 sanctions against Russia have been consistently ramping up. Among massive sanctions from both private sectors and governments rose the question of dependency on Russian gas and oil, with Russia being one of the main exporters of both.

The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut the EU's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."

The European Union executive said it will do so by switching to alternative supplies and expanding clean energy more quickly under the plans, which will largely be the responsibility of national governments for implementing.

The British government will make an announcement around 1600 GMT on Tuesday about how it intends to reduce Russian oil and gas imports over time, Politico reporter Alex Wickham said on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the world could not simply stop using oil and gas from Russia but it could accelerate the transition away from it.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a ban on Russian oil in remarks at 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT) on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

General Electric Co GE.N on Tuesday said it is suspending operations in Russia, with the exception of providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services in the region.