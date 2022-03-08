Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth on Monday downplayed worries over oil supplies saying although global crude oil inventories have been drawn down, oil supplies are not lacking.

Europe's natural gas shortage, which has pushed prices to multi-year highs, has revived talk of a Mediterranean Sea pipeline that could carry gas from Israel to European customers, he said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

