Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold.

In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".

