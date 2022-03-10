The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Swiss businessman Wyss 'remains interested' in Chelsea purchase - report

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 19:35

Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is still interested in acquiring Chelsea Football Club, Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Thursday after sanctions imposed against Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the sale process on hold. 

In a video on its website, Blick said Wyss told it he "remained interested in spite of the new circumstances".

UK PM Johnson says he fears Russia will deploy chemical weapons
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 07:18 PM
Islamic state confirms death of its leader, names new chief
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 06:39 PM
Israeli PM Bennett speaks with UN Secretary-General Guterres
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 05:18 PM
Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Knesset via Zoom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 05:08 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky requests to speak at Yad Vashem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 04:52 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 935 new cases, 538 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 03:20 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,204 new cases, 398 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 03:19 PM
'Real' danger of lack of teachers next year - Teacher's Union head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 11:41 AM
Bosnia requests to fast track their EU membership talks
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 11:41 AM
Ukraine membership of EU - "not for tomorrow"
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 10:56 AM
Citizenship Law passes Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2022 10:12 AM
US House passes Ukraine aid, gov't funding measure
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 05:09 AM
Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 02:54 AM
Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine developments Thursday with Erdogan
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 02:41 AM
White House dismisses Russia's claims of US involvement in biowarfare
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 12:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by