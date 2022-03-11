The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Activity to restore N.Korea nuclear test site tunnels detected - S.Korea

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 13:06

Updated: MARCH 11, 2022 13:43

South Korea's military said on Friday it had detected activity at North Korea's nuclear test site to restore at least some tunnels that were demolished in 2018 when the site was closed.

North Korea has not tested a nuclear bomb or its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017 but has said it could resume such testing with denuclearisation talks with the United States stalled. Read full story

Amid a flurry of now-moribund diplomacy in 2018, North Korea used explosives to demolish the entrances to some underground tunnels at Punggye-ri, its only known nuclear test site.

"Activity to restore part of the tunnels at North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site that were destroyed on May 24, 2018 has been detected," South Korea's military said in a statement, without elaborating on the type of activity.

South Korea is closely cooperating with its US allies to monitor the activities, the statement added.

The report came after the National Security Council said on Sunday it was paying particularly close attention to Punggye-ri and the main nuclear reactor site at Yongbyon.

Images captured by commercial satellite a week ago showed very early signs of activity at the site, including the construction of a new building, repair of another building, and what was possibly some lumber and sawdust, specialists at the California-based James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report released on Tuesday.

International monitors have also reported the nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon appears to be in full swing, potentially creating fuel for nuclear weapons.

North Korea recently used what would be its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests, US and South Korean officials said on Friday.

Putin sees 'certain positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:49 PM
Pause needed in Iran nuclear talks, final text ready - EU's Borrell
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:50 PM
Russians are not real Russians if ashamed of Ukraine conflict - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:46 PM
Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's press secretary on wanted list
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:33 PM
Teacher in Jaffa arrested on suspicion of assaulting children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 11:40 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,555 new cases, 377 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:53 AM
Ukraine war: Lavrov, Grossi meet in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:37 AM
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to travel to Romania and Slovakia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:14 AM
Explosion heard in Zagreb in possible aircraft crash - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:07 AM
State withdraws indictment for right-wing activist who attacked leftists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:56 AM
Nazareth resident charged with murder of 4-year-old Arab boy in park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:35 AM
Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 09:29 AM
Education Ministry to provide support to Ukrainian schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:26 AM
More than 6,000 Ukrainians came to Israel since Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 08:24 AM
Kazakhstan Air Astana suspends flights to Russia - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 07:20 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by