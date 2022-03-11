The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthis attack Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia with drones

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 14:07

Updated: MARCH 11, 2022 14:23

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement targeted a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh using three drones, the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a televised address on Friday.

Sarea added that the movement also targeted Aramco facilities at the Saudi Arabian cities of Jizan and Abha.

A refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was attacked by a drone on Thursday morning but petroleum supplies were not affected, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Friday.

Three lightly injured in car bombing in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 02:31 PM
Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta 'extremist organization'
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 02:19 PM
Canada sanctions Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich - report
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:57 PM
Activity to restore N.Korea nuclear test site tunnels detected - S.Korea
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 01:06 PM
Pause needed in Iran nuclear talks, final text ready - EU's Borrell
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:50 PM
Russians are not real Russians if ashamed of Ukraine conflict - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:46 PM
Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's press secretary on wanted list
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 12:33 PM
Teacher in Jaffa arrested on suspicion of assaulting children
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 11:40 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,555 new cases, 377 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:53 AM
Ukraine war: Lavrov, Grossi meet in Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:37 AM
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to travel to Romania and Slovakia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 10:14 AM
State withdraws indictment for right-wing activist who attacked leftists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:56 AM
Nazareth resident charged with murder of 4-year-old Arab boy in park
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:35 AM
Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government - minister
By REUTERS
03/11/2022 09:29 AM
Education Ministry to provide support to Ukrainian schools
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2022 09:26 AM
