An American journalist was killed and another wounded by Russian forces in Irpen near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the Kyiv Region Police head said Sunday.

The killed journalist was identified by Ukrainian police as Brent Renaud, a 51-year-old journalist, filmmaker and US citizen. While Ukrainian authorities initially identified Renaud as a New York Times correspondent, he was not in Ukraine reporting on behalf of the Times.

Two American journalists went to film refugees leaving Irpin when they were shot at after crossing a checkpoint. The NYT journalist (I will not tweet the name) was shot in the neck and killed. His colleague was shot as well but evacuated to hospital. — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) March 13, 2022

"Of course, the profession of a journalist is a risk, but US citizen Brent Renaud paid his life for trying to highlight the aggressor's ingenuity, cruelty and ruthlessness," Kyiv Region Police chief Andriy Nebytov said on Facebook.

