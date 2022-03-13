The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shaked: Any Ukrainian with a relative in Israel can enter country

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 19:29

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 19:35

Any Ukrainian who has a relative in Israel will be able to enter the country, according to a new outline announced by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Sunday.

A separate quota will be established for Ukrainian refugees who do not have a relative in Israel.



