Former pres. Barack Obama tests positive for coronavirus

"I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative," tweeted Obama. "It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."