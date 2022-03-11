The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel is ready for the next COVID-19 wave - Israeli Voice Index

When asked to name the government's most influential figure, 39% said they are unable to answer the question.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2022 06:00

Updated: MARCH 11, 2022 06:10
Press conference with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on the new COVID-19 regulations for children, January 20, 2021 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Press conference with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on the new COVID-19 regulations for children, January 20, 2021
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

A majority (51%) of Israelis believe Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government is ready for the next COVID-19 wave, a new Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) Israeli Voice Index found.

However, the confidence in handling the next variant is mostly contained between those who said they voted for a coalition party.

Opposition voters were more likely to cast doubt on if the government is ready for the next coronavirus wave.

The Israeli public is further appearing to show signs of confidence in the government, with only 33% of respondents stating it will not last by the end of 2022, a significant decline from the 46% who believed such when the question was asked in June 2021.

Some 29% of respondents said their financial situation deteriorated since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, including almost half (49%) of Arab-Israeli men.

Who is the most powerful person in government? results form February 2022 (blue) and June 2021 (red) (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE) Who is the most powerful person in government? results form February 2022 (blue) and June 2021 (red) (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

Some 18% of Israelis think Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is the most powerful minister in the Israeli government, more than any other minister. Tellingly, when asked to name the government's most influential figure 39% said they are unable to answer the question.

Below Liberman is Ra'am head Mansour Abbas with 14% and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with 12%.

Surprisingly, those aligned on the Israeli right and left were united in their choice of the finance minister as the most powerful minister.



