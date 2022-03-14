Israeli vehicle strikes officer, soldier at Homesh

An Israeli vehicle broke into a block near the outpost on Monday evening, hitting the leg of an IDF officer and a soldier who secured the area, the IDF's spokesperson said on Monday.

Two violent incidents took place near the Homesh outpost over the last few days, the IDF spokesperson said on Monday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

On Saturday night, an Israeli vehicle arrived to block the outpost, from which a number of Israelis got off and threw stones at Palestinian vehicles. A force present at the scene acted to stop the incident, though a soldier was subsequently attacked by an Israeli citizen.

The officer and the two fighters from the above incidents did not require medical attention.

The cases were transferred for further treatment by the Israel Police.