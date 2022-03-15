The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine: Rocket hits Yeshiva building of Kharkov's Jewish Community

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2022 17:14

The yeshiva building of the Ukrainian Kharkiv Jewish Community suffered a direct hit by a rocket on Tuesday morning, a local Chabad community said on Facebook.

The building is also a synagogue and a boy's school and dormitory.



