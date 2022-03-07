The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia claims Ukraine planning false flag attack on nuclear facility

In yet another claim of false flags and nuclear issues, Russia alleged that Ukrainian security services and the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion are planning a radioactive incident to blame on Russia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 08:38

Updated: MARCH 7, 2022 08:52
A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine April 5, 2020. (photo credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS)
A geiger counter measures a radiation level at a site of fire burning in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, outside the village of Rahivka, Ukraine April 5, 2020.
(photo credit: YAROSLAV YEMELIANENKO/REUTERS)

A nuclear reactor in Kharkiv is the target of a planned false flag attack by the Ukrainian security services (SBU) and the Azov Battalion, the Russian Defense Ministry and official Russian state media outlets alleged.

"The SBU, together with the militants of the Azov Battalion, are preparing a provocation with possible radioactive contamination of the area near the city of Kharkiv. Nationalists mined a reactor at an experimental nuclear facility located at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology," the report said, according to TASS and Interfax. "The SBU and the militants of the Azov Battalion" plan to blow up the reactor and accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly launching a missile attack on an experimental nuclear facility."

Both Ukraine and Russia have made many accusations of false flag operations prior to and during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has also claimed many times that Ukraine is seeking to regain nuclear weapons, though the country previously gave up its Soviet nuclear weapons in return for security guarantees from Russia. There have also been multiple scares regarding nuclear facilities and nearby fighting causing radioactive incidents. 

Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence. The TASS, RIA and Interfax news agencies quoted "a representative of a competent body" in Russia who said that Ukraine was developing nuclear weapons at the destroyed Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was shut down in 2000.

A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (credit: Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS) A view shows a damaged administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine in this handout picture released March 4, 2022. (credit: Press service of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom/Handout via REUTERS)

On Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to create nuclear weapons.

"The dangerous games of the Kyiv regime regarding its plans of acquiring nuclear weapons are a matter of serious concern. This must be prevented!" the Foreign Ministry tweeted

Shortly before the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a grievance-filled speech that Ukraine was using Soviet know-how to create its own nuclear weapons and that this was tantamount to preparation for an attack on Russia.

Late Thursday night there was an incident in which the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was shelled by Russian forces.

In a statement early Friday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the targeting of the nuclear power plant was no accident and called on European powers to take action before Russia caused a nuclear disaster.

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media (credit: ZAPORIZHZHYA NPP VIA YOUTUBE/VIA REUTERS) Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media (credit: ZAPORIZHZHYA NPP VIA YOUTUBE/VIA REUTERS)

"Russian tanks are equipped with thermal imagers, they know where to shoot," Zelensky said in a video address.

Russian officials claimed that the shelling and consequent fire at the plant were the result of attempts by Ukrainian forces intentionally trying to get Russian attacks to strike the plant.

"Last night on the territory adjacent to the power plant, an attempt was made by the Kyiv nationalist regime to carry out a monstrous provocation," said Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, who also claimed that the plant was already under Russian control from February 28.

On Sunday, the IAEA chastised Russia for not allowing the Ukrainian plant workers to properly do their jobs by interfering with the reliable communications and safety needed by the regulators.

On February 25, a day after the defunct Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russia, Ukraine reported increased radiation levels at the site as a result of heavy military machinery dispersing radioactive dust into the air.

The Chernobyl nuclear reactor is the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history.



Tags IAEA Nuclear Russia ukraine Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by