Switzerland step up economic sanctions against Belarus

Switzerland has tightened its economic sanctions against Belarus, the government said on Wednesday, citing the eastern European country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Neutral Switzerland has adopted in full the economic sanctions against Belarus already imposed by the European Union on March 2 and 9.

The sanctions, which come into force on Wednesday, mainly concern trade and financial sanctions, Switzerland said, and include an export ban of dual-use items which can be used for both military and civilian purposes.

The import ban of products into Switzerland has also been extended to include Belarusian wood products, and items made from rubber, iron, steel, and cement.

The provision of public financing or financial assistance for trade with or investment in Belarus is prohibited, the government said, while restrictions apply to securities, loans and the acceptance of deposits. Transactions with the Belarusian Central Bank are also no longer permitted.