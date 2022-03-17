The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zelensky urges Germany: tear down wall between peace and strife in Europe

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 17, 2022 10:54

Invoking the fall of the Berlin Wall, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down a wall between peace and strife in Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.

Recalling former US president Ronald Reagan's appeal to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, to tear down the Berlin Wall, Zelenskiy told German lawmakers: "That's what I say to you dear Chancellor Scholz: destroy this wall."

"Give Germany the leadership role that it has earned so that your descendants are proud of you. Support freedom, support Ukraine, stop this war, help us to stop this war," he added.



COVID-19 in Israel: 6,738 new cases, 332 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 10:20 AM
Thirty crew from sunken UAE ship awaiting rescue near Iranian coast
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 10:03 AM
IDF arrest three Gazans attempting to cross in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:42 AM
Russia-Ukraine war: 1,306 Ukrainians arrive in Israel, 18 refused entry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2022 08:26 AM
Downed missile hits Kyiv apartment block, kills one
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 07:04 AM
North Korea silent after reported missile explosion
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:52 AM
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran
By REUTERS
03/17/2022 02:27 AM
Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal'
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 09:11 PM
Israeli embassies around the world run out of passports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 07:53 PM
Russia-Ukraine war: Mayor of Melitopol released from Russian captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 07:14 PM
Police arrest Israeli kindergarten teacher for child abuse
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
03/16/2022 07:12 PM
COVID-19 in the IDF: 906 test positive for coronavirus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 07:05 PM
Russia opens three criminal cases for spreading fake news about army
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 06:00 PM
Russia blocks BBC website, says it's only beginning of its response
By REUTERS
03/16/2022 05:54 PM
Polio in Israel: Two children test positive, 11,397 vaccinated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2022 05:09 PM
