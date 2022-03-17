Bennett, Lapid to join Zelensky Zoom with Israel's MKs

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take part in the Zoom of Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to MKs on Sunday, their spokesmen said Thursday.

The zoom is restricted to government ministers and Knesset members. They will not be allowed to ask questions or respond, even if they speak Ukrainian or Russian.

The press will be able to watch the broadcast but will not be part of the videoconference.