Israeli crosses border to Jordan, captured by forces - report

An Israeli in his 40s on Thursday crossed Israel's eastern border to Jordan and was captured by Jordanian forces, Channel 13 reported.

Negotiations between Israeli and Jordanian officials for the Israeli's release are reportedly underway.

The man, a resident of northern Israel, drove down to the small moshav of Paran in the Arava region, where he exited and car and crossed the border on foot before he was spotted and captured by Jordan.