China responsible for actions supporting Russia's aggression - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that President Joe Biden will make it clear to Chinese leader Xi Jinping that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression.

Blinken told reporters that the United States is concerned that China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.

