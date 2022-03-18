The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian missiles hit Lviv aircraft repair plant - mayor

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbas region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic.

By REUTERS, AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 07:16

Updated: MARCH 18, 2022 08:35
Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
Smoke rises from a factory building near Lviv airport, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

Russian missiles struck destroyed an airplane maintenance plant near the airport of Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said.

Speaking on Facebook, the mayor first stressed that what was struck was "definitely not the airport" and urged people to not share photos of the targeted area.

Later, he clarified that the repair plant was struck and destroyed in the attack. 

There were no casualties, however, as the site's work had already stopped.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, Sadovy said.

Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three explosions had been heard in the city.

"Smoke is on the outskirts of Lviv. Fire is visible," Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said, according to Interfax.

Also Friday, Russian forces fired on a military facility near Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Alexander Starukh said, according to Interfax.

According to Starukh, two bombs were dropped from a plane, only one of which exploded. There are no victims, but the exact damage caused by this attack is not yet determined, Interfax reported.

Later Friday, an explosion was heard and smoke was seen in the northern part of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, according to a Reuters witness.

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine's Donbas region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People's Republic, the Interfax news agency said on Friday.

 This is a developing story.



