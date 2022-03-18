Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed outrage at reports that the US is considering removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) terror label on Friday, saying they found the reports "hard to believe."

"The Revolutionary Guards are behind the attacks on American civilians and soldiers throughout the Middle East, including in the past year. They are the ones behind the plans to assassinate senior American government officials," they said.

"They are a central and integral part of the murderous repression machine in Iran. Their hands are stained with the blood of thousands of Iranians and the trampling of the soul of Iranian society.

"The attempt to abolish the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization is an insult to the victims and the erasure of a documented reality, which has unequivocal evidence," they added.

"We find it hard to believe that the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization will be abolished in exchange for a 'promise not to harm the Americans.'"