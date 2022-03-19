Man stabbed, lightly injured on Hebron Road in Jerusalem

A 35-year-old man was stabbed and lightly wounded on Hebron Road near the First Station in Jerusalem on Saturday morning in a suspected terror attack, Israel Police reported.

The stabber, 20, was shot by police and seriously injured, according to MDA paramedics that arrived at the scene.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and conducted a situation assessment, Israel Police added.

The attack came amid an uptick in similar incidents over the past few weeks.

The First Station is a central leisure venue and is open on Saturdays.

An ambulance arrives at the scene of a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on March 7, 2021. (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

On Friday, Israel Police and the Shin Bet announced that it had uncovered a Hamas cell that had operated in east Jerusalem in recent years.

On March 6, a terrorist stabbed and lightly-to-moderately injured two Israeli police officers at Bab al-Huta in Jerusalem's Old City before the suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Another two officers were stabbed near the Temple Mount the next day. Hamas claimed responsibility for the second stabbing.

The upcoming Ramadan holiday, which coincides with Passover this year, often triggers unrest in Jerusalem. Last year the unrest led to Operation Guardian of the Walls.