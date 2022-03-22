The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Strong quakes shake Taiwan, no damage reported

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2022 20:21

Buildings shook in Taipei early on Wednesday morning as two earthquakes in quick succession, the strongest with a magnitude of 6.6, struck southeastern Taiwan, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The deepest had a depth of 30.6 km (19 miles) and the other one was 19.3 km deep. They could both be felt across Taiwan, with the epicenters in Hualien county - one just offshore - and close to the city of Taitung, the weather bureau said.

Hualien and Taitung are both mountainous, relatively sparsely populated areas.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

Ukraine war to slow global growth, some countries face recession risk
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:13 PM
'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in US Capitol riot - judge
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:08 PM
Ukraine raises $207 million at bond auction for war effort
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 04:24 PM
Turkish FM says he agreed to improve ties with Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 03:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 16% of all COVID tests came back positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 11:29 AM
Singapore to open first embassy in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 07:10 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:20 AM
High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:35 PM
Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 09:22 PM
Lapid 'abandoned' Israeli democracy, Gantz says at Blue and White event
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:14 PM
Jordan's king, Abbas to meet as West Bank violence rises - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 08:05 PM
Romania reports bird flu outbreak on farm near Bulgarian border - OIE
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 07:17 PM
Polio in Israel: 13,193 vaccinated, no new cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 07:11 PM
