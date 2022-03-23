The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US, Britain to drop tariffs under deal

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 00:43

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 00:45

The United States on Tuesday ended a longstanding dispute with Britain over US steel and aluminum tariffs, and said the two allies would work closely together to address market overcapacities from non-market economies like China.

In a joint statement, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal would allow historically based sustainable volumes of U.K. steel and aluminum products to enter the US market without the application of Section 232 tariffs.

In addition to setting smelt and cast requirements on aluminum, the deal requires any U.K. steel company owned by a Chinese entity to audit its financial records to assess influence from the People’s Republic of China government, and then share them with the United States.



Tags Biden Headline
US plans to allow in more Ukrainians after few refugees admitted
By REUTERS
03/23/2022 12:13 AM
State Department condemns Beersheba terror attack
By OMRI NAHMIAS
03/22/2022 09:18 PM
US welcomes trilateral summit between Egypt, Israel, UAE
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 08:51 PM
Strong quakes shake Taiwan, no damage reported
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 08:21 PM
Ukraine war to slow global growth, some countries face recession risk
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:13 PM
'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in US Capitol riot - judge
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 06:08 PM
Ukraine raises $207 million at bond auction for war effort
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 04:24 PM
Turkish FM says he agreed to improve ties with Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 03:33 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 16% of all COVID tests came back positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 11:29 AM
Singapore to open first embassy in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/22/2022 07:10 AM
US names investigator as representative to China Boeing 737-800 crash
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:42 AM
US-UK national moved back to Iranian prison, daughter says
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:24 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy insists on meeting with Putin
By REUTERS
03/22/2022 12:20 AM
High Court justice Fogelman to pass on president role - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2022 09:35 PM
Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln
By REUTERS
03/21/2022 09:22 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by