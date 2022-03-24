The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea says Thursday launch was 'new-type' ICBM Hwasong-17

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 23:43

North Korea says it test fired its "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-17 during Thursday's launch, state media reported on Friday.

Leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test, news agency KCNA reported.

US imposes weapons proliferation sanctions on China, N. Korea, Russia
By REUTERS
03/25/2022 12:26 AM
Egypt's President Sisi receives phone call from Ukrainian counterpart
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 09:20 PM
Prices of new Israel-Egypt flight route too high - Tourism Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 09:07 PM
Defense Minister bids farewell to IAF Commander Norkin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 08:31 PM
US House Capitol riot probe: Navarro, Scavino to be held in contempt
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 08:05 PM
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others on Russian collusion claims
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 07:39 PM
Iranian FM says Riyadh sending mixed messages on normalization
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 07:30 PM
Three F-35's intended for IAF land in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 07:21 PM
COVID in the Knesset: Likud MK Yuval Steinitz tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 06:54 PM
Smuggling of weapons from Lebanon thwarted by Israel Police and IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 04:28 PM
Ethiopia government declares truce to allow aid into Tigray
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 04:11 PM
Lebanese Christian politician charged in October Beirut clashes case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 04:07 PM
Attempt to burn down mosque near Nablus reported - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/24/2022 02:20 PM
Kremlin says UK's Johnson is most active anti-Russian leader
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 01:40 PM
Kremlin says Abramovich played early role in Ukraine peace talks
By REUTERS
03/24/2022 12:04 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by