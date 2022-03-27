The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Senior adviser to Iran's Khamenei says nuclear deal with world powers imminent

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 27, 2022 09:38

Updated: MARCH 27, 2022 09:43

A senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will.

"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi said at the Doha Forum international conference.

Kharrazi said it was vital for Washington to remove the foreign terrorist organization (FTO) designation against its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"IRGC is a national army and a national army being listed as a terrorist group certainly is not acceptable," he said.



COVID-19 in Israel: 9,726 new cases, 296 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 09:50 AM
224 new immigrants arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport last weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 08:16 AM
Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli to visit UAE for meetings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2022 07:45 AM
China finds second black box of crashed plane
By REUTERS
03/27/2022 07:18 AM
US Sec. of State Antony Blinken lands in Israel ahead of Negev Summit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 10:44 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 11,663 new positive cases, 290 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 09:21 PM
Right-wing Israelis to create Sheikh Jarrah provocation over Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 08:51 PM
Two Arab-Israelis arrested for throwing stones at IDF soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 08:16 PM
Palestinians, Border Police clash at Jerusalem's Herod's Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 07:11 PM
Washington says its top diplomat is heading to Israel
By REUTERS
03/26/2022 06:50 PM
Lifting sanctions on Revolutionary Guards among Iran demands
By REUTERS
03/26/2022 05:53 PM
China confirms all on board China Eastern plane died in crash
By REUTERS
03/26/2022 05:38 PM
1,000 Gazans gather in protest near border fence ahead of Land Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 04:10 PM
Egyptian foreign minister to join Abraham Accords summit in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2022 12:34 PM
Ukraine says Russia's war has killed 136 children so far
By REUTERS
03/26/2022 10:00 AM
