Israel welcomes its 10,000th Ukrainian refugee

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry announced on Monday that it has crossed the 10,000th immigrant threshold since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

Later on Monday, the employees of the ministry's Ben Gurion Airport branch welcomed the 10,000th immigrant, who arrived on an organized flight from Chisinau with 90 other Olim.

The 10,000th immigrant is Sasha Zlovin, who said upon landing in Israel: "I fled Kharkiv with my grandparents, but unfortunately my parents stayed there. It was an exhausting journey that ended with your beautiful welcome. Thank you."

Meanwhile, 3,369 immigrants chose to stay overnight in hotels rented for them by the Ministry.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said that "despite the difficult circumstances that brought us the widespread immigration from Ukraine, the State of Israel considers this a time of goodwill and there is a great national and government mobilization for the absorption of immigrants."