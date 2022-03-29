Fire spreading at industrial zone in Jordan Valley

A large fire broke out at an industrial zone in Shlomtzion in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday, according to Fire and Rescue Services. The building where the fire broke out contains dangerous chemicals. Teams are at the scene to monitor the chemicals.

שריפה פרצה ליד גן ילדים בשלומציון שבבקעת הירדן. הגן פונה. קיימת סכנה שהאש תתפשט למפעלים סמוכים@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/NjTSur9QP8 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 29, 2022

About 20 firefighting teams are operating at the scene and more forces are on their way. A kindergarten nearby was evacuated after the fire broke out.

The fire is continuing to spread due to high winds towards oil tanks located nearby.