Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting

Five people were killed in at least two locations in Bnei Brak.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 20:08

Updated: MARCH 29, 2022 21:00
The scene of a shooting in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The scene of a shooting in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Five people were killed in a shooting in Bnei Brak on Tuesday evening in at least two different places. Another person is in serious condition.

On HaShnaim Street, one person was found killed in a car and two other people were killed on a sidewalk nearby.

Another person was found dead on the perpendicular Hertzl Street. A fifth victim was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in critical condition. The shooter's body was found on Jabotinsky Street.

The shooter was reportedly driving a motorcycle.

The shooter was neutralized and MDA paramedics are on the scene attending to the wounded.

Another person was arrested and investigated on the scene in suspicion of assisting the shooter.

Emergency responders at the scene of an attack in Bnei Brak on March 29, 2022. (CREDIT: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel Police Spokesperson Eli Levy and Bnei Brak mayor Avraham Rubinstein requested that bystanders allow rescue forces to make their way to the scene and to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.



