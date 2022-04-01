The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Russian fuel storage facility on fire, governor blames Ukraine

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 07:45

Updated: APRIL 1, 2022 08:22

Two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday after crossing the border at low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas in the city, located close to the Ukrainian border, were being evacuated.

Russian media has since alleged Ukraine's responsibility for the strike. So far, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility. 

"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of Ukraine's Armed Forces, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude," Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram channel, according to TASS.

Footage of what seems to be the fire was shared on Telegram by the Russian news agency RIA. 

It is unclear if Ukraine did, in fact, attack the fuel storage facility. However, it is not the first time Gladkov has accused Ukraine of attacking Russian territory.

A week ago, the governor accused Ukraine of firing an artillery shell into Belgorod, which is north of the Russian-Ukrainian border, Pravda reported at the time.

This is a developing story.



