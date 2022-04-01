Russian fuel storage facility on fire, governor blames Ukraine

Two of Ukraine's military helicopters struck a fuel storage facility in the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday after crossing the border at low altitude, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The resulting blaze injured two workers, Gladkov added, while some areas in the city, located close to the Ukrainian border, were being evacuated.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Russian media has since alleged Ukraine's responsibility for the strike. So far, Ukraine has not claimed responsibility.

"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of Ukraine's Armed Forces, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude," Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram channel, according to TASS.

Footage of what seems to be the fire was shared on Telegram by the Russian news agency RIA.

Fire at the fuel depot in Belgorod, #Russia. Three days ago the ammunition storage exploded there. Belgorod is located only 50 miles from Kharkiv, #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/3XLS9yMAhJ — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) April 1, 2022

It is unclear if Ukraine did, in fact, attack the fuel storage facility. However, it is not the first time Gladkov has accused Ukraine of attacking Russian territory.

A week ago, the governor accused Ukraine of firing an artillery shell into Belgorod, which is north of the Russian-Ukrainian border, Pravda reported at the time.

This is a developing story.