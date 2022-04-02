The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Three dead in firefight between IDF and Jenin forces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 02:12

Updated: APRIL 2, 2022 02:22

Three Palestinians were killed in a firefight between Counter Terrorism Unit soldiers and Araba forces on Friday night, according to Israeli media.

The clash reportedly broke out when the soldiers were trying to arrest the Palestinians.

This is a developing story.



Tags IDF Headline
