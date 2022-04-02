The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran welcomes Yemen truce, urges political solution

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 2, 2022 14:54

Iran on Saturday welcomed a UN-brokered truce in Yemen between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi group aligned with Tehran, and called for seeking a negotiated solution to the seven-year conflict.

"Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed hope that the move could be a prelude to a complete lifting of a blockade and a permanent establishment of a ceasefire in order to find a political solution to the Yemen crisis," Iranian state media reported.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powerhouses, are bitter rivals but they launched direct talks last year as global powers try to salvage a nuclear pact with Iran and as UN-led efforts to end the Yemen war have had little success before the truce due to start on Saturday.

Mali says military operation in Moura area kills 200 militants
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 02:10 PM
Russia declares top journalist and video blogger 'foreign agents'
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 12:25 PM
Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
By REUTERS
04/02/2022 12:05 PM
US providing Ukraine with supplies in case Russia attacks with chemicals
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 10:35 PM
Ukraine says 6,266 people were evacuated from cities through corridors
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 09:02 PM
One dead, one injured in West Bank hit and run
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2022 08:26 PM
Israeli injured in violent incident in Arab town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2022 07:31 PM
Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 07:27 PM
Two detainees released from Afghanistan - US State Dept.
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 06:08 PM
In call with Putin, Erdogan calls for common sense, dialog
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 05:50 PM
US imposes North Korea-related sanctions
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 05:17 PM
White House spokesperson Psaki to depart for MSNBC
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 05:16 PM
IAEA asks to visit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 04:52 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/01/2022 04:08 PM
US Navy names ship after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
By REUTERS
04/01/2022 03:10 PM
