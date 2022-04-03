Yemen's warring parties break ceasefire in matter of hours - report

The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict reportedly have broken what was meant to be a two-month ceasefire just hours after it came into effect.

The Houthi Saba news agency reported that Saudi forces had launched shells at Jizan and Ma'rib early Sunday morning, breaching the UN-brokered ceasefire. The ceasefire came into effect on Saturday at 7 pm local time (1600 GMT).

Meanwhile, Baraa Shiban, who works with the Reprieve NGO, claimed that it was the Houthis who breached the ceasefire in Marib.

The last coordinated cessation of hostilities nationwide was during peace talks in 2016.

Reuters contributed to this report.