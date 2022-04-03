Israelis over age 75 to get free public transport this summer

Israeli citizens over the age of 75 will no longer be required to pay for public transport and can ride for free, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Sunday in the unveiling of their new public transportation reforms, Israeli media reported.

Called the "Equal Way" reforms, the new policies will also see Israelis over the age of 62 to be able to buy a monthly travel ticket for a lump sum of NIS 112.50.

Younger Israelis can also buy the same ticket but for NIS 225. In addition, regional tickets that cover a radius of up to 40 kilometers can be bought for NIS 99.

People with disabilities will also be eligible to receive a 50% discount, rather than the current 33%.

Changes were also made regarding fares, with inner-city buses in most of the country now being just NIS 5.50 per ride as opposed to NIS 6.

These reforms will be implemented in the summer.