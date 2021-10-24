Gov’t unveils climate innovation plan head of Glasgow conference

The cabinet approved a new plan to promote “climate innovation,” on Sunday, a week before Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other ministers are set to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

“The climate crisis is one of the central topics on the global agenda,” Bennett said. “It touches everyone’s lives, and those of our children and grandchildren. We must take care of it here, in Israel, and it is important to us.”

The plan, led by Bennett, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg and Energy Minister Karin Elharrar, is meant to encourage the development of technologies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for and adapt to climate change. The technologies will be in the areas of climate, energy, food, agriculture – including desert agriculture – water and more.

The idea behind the plan is to use Israel’s unique advantages in the areas of innovation and technology to realize Israel’s goals to reduce carbon use and emissions by 2030 and 2050.

The government plans to form a task force, led by Prime Minister's Office Director-General Yair Pines with the attorney-general and representatives of the Finance Ministry, to accelerate climate technologies by removing regulatory obstacles to research, development and implementation of mitigation and adaptation technologies for public infrastructure. The task force is meant to publish its findings and recommendations within a year.

At the same time, Pines will work to create a support system for research and development of technologies to fight climate change, including using research funds established with other countries, and pooling resources between ministries.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Energy Ministry, Environmental Protection Ministry, Science and Technology Ministry, Economics and Industry Ministry and Agriculture Ministry will work together to start the Prime Minister’s Conference for Climate Innovation and Technology, at which the prime minister, senior government representatives, private sector, academia and NGOs will be present.

Bennett said the government is expected to approve decisions to advance clean, low-carbon public transportation, energy efficiency and lowering emissions, as well.

“There is a long line of actions we are considering and we will announce them when they’re ready,” he stated.

Zandberg said the plan is “not only a chance for us to jump-start Israel’s innovation and technology economy, but to also play a central role in the solutions to the climate crisis beyond our relative role, regionally and globally.”

Elharrar said that “the time has come to enlist Israeli creativity and innovation for Israel’s fight against climate change.

“For years, Israeli start-ups are on the forefront of world action in various areas,” Elharrar said. “This decision is meant to remove obstacles, promote pioneering projects and ease entrepreneurship in the area of green energy.