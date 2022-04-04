44-year-old arrested for harassing, threatening women

A 44-year-old man from Givat Olga was arrested on Sunday for impersonation and harassing, threatening and committing fraud against women he met on social media, among other crimes, Israel Police announced on Monday.

The suspect opened fake profiles on social media, contacted women, gained their trust, entered their lives and committed fraudulent offenses against them.

When the women attempted to end the relationships or identified him, he began threatening and harassing them, sometimes in violation of restraining orders against him.