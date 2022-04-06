The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Police make third arrest after California shooting

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 00:11

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 00:12

Police investigating a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, over the weekend took a third man into custody on Tuesday but said he was not accused of taking part in the massacre.

"In the course of investigating the multiple homicides of April 3, 2022, detectives identified a man who was seen carrying a gun in the immediate aftermath of the shooting," the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

"Detectives recovered a handgun and arrested 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson late Monday on charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm."

Police said Dawson is not charged with crimes directly related to the shootings.



Tags Crime Headline
US State Dept approves potential sale of air defense support to Taiwan
By REUTERS
04/06/2022 12:22 AM
Ramadan riots: 6 arrested for rioting outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2022 12:19 AM
Court bars chief rabbi from appointing judges - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 11:34 PM
White House says will sanction Russia banks, officials on Wednesday
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:27 PM
Bennett speaks with Bahraini crown prince
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 08:20 PM
Aliyah minister, Jewish Agency acting chairman to fly out to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 07:11 PM
Bennett to convene Israel's security cabinet next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 05:24 PM
Latvia and Estonia close Russian consulates, expel staff
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 05:07 PM
Police find Airsoft gun, Hamas flag in Jerusalem home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 02:39 PM
UK links 'malign cyber activity' to 3 Russian intelligence services
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 01:54 PM
Fuel tax to decrease, lowering fuel prices by half a shekel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 01:16 PM
Kuwait's government resigns in latest standoff with parliament
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 12:13 PM
Russia threatens to fine Wikipedia if it doesn't delete 'false info'
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:28 AM
Two people found with gunshot wounds in Hamburg - Focus
By REUTERS
04/05/2022 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,689 new cases, 245 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2022 09:42 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by