US court reinstates Biden federal employee COVID vaccine mandate

A US appeals court panel on Thursday reinstated President Joe Biden's executive order mandating that federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

By a 2-1 vote, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted an injunction issued by a US district judge in Texas in January that had blocked enforcement of the vaccine mandate. Biden issued an order in September requiring about 3.5 million government workers to get vaccinated by Nov. 22, barring a religious or medical accommodation, or face discipline or firing.

