The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians in Ya'bad near Jenin

At least one Palestinian was reportedly injured in the clashes.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 04:28

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 05:21
Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Border Police officers operating in Jenin, July 12, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian rioters in Ya'bad near Jenin on Saturday night, as at least six Palestinians were arrested, according to Palestinian reports.

At least one Palestinian was injured in the clashes, according to the reports.

Additionally, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb near Nablus on Saturday night. The extent of the damage is as of yet unclear. Palestinian media reported that the security services of the Palestinian Authority confronted the rioters near Nablus.

In Jenin, Palestinians blocked roads amid expectations that Israeli forces would enter the city as well.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, IDF special forces and Border Police forces came under fire while operating in Jenin and the surrounding area. The forces arrested three suspects connected to Ra'ad Hazem, the terrorist who went on a shooting spree on Thursday in Tel Aviv, killing three. A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative was killed during the fighting, while no Israeli casualties were reported.

On Saturday night, Israel's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Ghasan Alyan, decided on a number of steps following a situational assessment, including that Israeli-Arabs will be prevented from entering the city of Jenin and merchants and other businessmen from the city will be unable to enter Israel.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.



Tags Jenin Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by