Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians in Ya'bad near Jenin

Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian rioters in Ya'bad near Jenin on Saturday night, as at least six Palestinians were arrested, according to Palestinian reports.

مصادر محلية: فيديو لحظة دخول قوات الاحتلال برفقة وحدة المشاه لبلدة يعبد في جنين. pic.twitter.com/1qEgGHpB4N — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 9, 2022

At least one Palestinian was injured in the clashes, according to the reports.

شُبان يقومون بتحطيم مرافق قبر يوسف في منطقة بلاطة البلد شرقي نابلس pic.twitter.com/O1Epo3ZrmE — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 9, 2022

Additionally, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb near Nablus on Saturday night. The extent of the damage is as of yet unclear. Palestinian media reported that the security services of the Palestinian Authority confronted the rioters near Nablus.

In Jenin, Palestinians blocked roads amid expectations that Israeli forces would enter the city as well.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, IDF special forces and Border Police forces came under fire while operating in Jenin and the surrounding area. The forces arrested three suspects connected to Ra'ad Hazem, the terrorist who went on a shooting spree on Thursday in Tel Aviv, killing three. A Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative was killed during the fighting, while no Israeli casualties were reported.

On Saturday night, Israel's Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories, Maj.-Gen. Ghasan Alyan, decided on a number of steps following a situational assessment, including that Israeli-Arabs will be prevented from entering the city of Jenin and merchants and other businessmen from the city will be unable to enter Israel.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.